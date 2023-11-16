Spoof Christmas advert shows supermarkets no mercy

The supermarkets spend most of the year getting ready for their Christmas campaigns, and here comes comedian and notorious prankster Simon Brodkin with a parody version to undermine them all.
Brodkin roasts the whole genre, swapping festive cheer for a very dour take on the season. Luckily there are also a couple of jokes thrown in to amuse his 765,000 TikTok followers.
@simonbrodkin
Buy some shite you don’t need – then get a ticket for my tour ? #christmas #christmasad #funnyvideo #sainsburyschristmas #mandschristmas #simonbrodkin #johnlewis