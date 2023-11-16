CreativeNews

Spoof Christmas advert shows supermarkets no mercy

The supermarkets spend most of the year getting ready for their Christmas campaigns, and here comes comedian and notorious prankster Simon Brodkin with a parody version to undermine them all.

Brodkin roasts the whole genre, swapping festive cheer for a very dour take on the season. Luckily there are also a couple of jokes thrown in to amuse his 765,000 TikTok followers.

@simonbrodkin

Buy some shite you don’t need – then get a ticket for my tour ? #christmas #christmasad #funnyvideo #sainsburyschristmas #mandschristmas #simonbrodkin #johnlewis

? If We Make It Through December – Casey Bea

