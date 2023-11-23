Chevrolet’s holiday ad is even better than the best advertising

So far this holiday season there’s been an absence of tearjerkers, in the UK anyway (mustn’t forget that in the US ads often double up for Thanksgiving and Christmas.)

All that jollity can get a bit much so over to the US for Chevrolet’s holiday effort, once again featuring a vintage Chevy and, more importantly, a lady in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. Her daughter sets out to give her a day to remember. By Commonwealth/McCann.

It’s a hell of a long ad (there’s a cut-down) and could have been awful. But, in the ever-capable hands of director Tom Hooper and an inspired agency/client team, it’s not only an ad but just about the most sympathetic depiction imaginable of Alzheimer’s. Even survives an extra dose of John Denver.

Laurels all round.

MAA creative scale: 9.5.