Charlie’s Bar is this year’s “better than John Lewis”

Here we are then, in Charlie’s Bar in Enniskillen for the amateur viral hit of the season (there’s always one that’s “better than John Lewis.”)

Made for £700 it seems. With clients recycling ads from previous years there really won’t be anything left for creative agencies to do.

Pretty good though.

Mind you, it would never get past the authorities (or client) these days as our hero dives into a pint of Guinness. Apparently it’s Guinness O.0 (non-alcoholic) but that wouldn’t wash. Think the old boy would prefer something stronger.