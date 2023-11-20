Cadbury chocolate coins spill out all over Christmas

It’s been ten years since Cadbury’s chocolate coins were on the shop shelves, but any brand of the gold discs will always be a Christmas stocking winner, so they are back for 2023 with a campaign by VCCP.

The OOH and social media work pulls out all the stops in terms of fairy lights and baubles, decking out the homes of three Christmas enthusiasts around the country as well as a special build billboard in Leeds.

Caroline Rawlings, creative director at VCCP London, said: “Sure, the leaves have barely left the trees, but coins are back, bring on Christmas and all the tinsel, baubles and fairylights you can possibly carry.”

Cadbury already has plenty of chocolate brands packaged up in various ways for Christmas, including Roses, Heroes, and Dairy Milk – but you can never have too much chocolate at Christmas.

MAA creative scale: 6