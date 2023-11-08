BBH makes most of 20 seconds for Tesco’s 20-minute delivery Whoosh

Is Tesco going to join the supermarket big guns this Christmas? So far there hasn’t been anything from them as good as last year’s celebrity ‘elf’ for Asda.

In the meantime agency BBH is making the most of that rather unforgiving brief, 20 seconds, with two new ads for ‘Whoosh,’ Tesco’s delivery service that promises you groceries in 20 minutes if you’re disinclined to visit a store. If it’s ‘not your bag’ which is a nice touch.

MAA creative scale: 7.