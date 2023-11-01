Asda teases a glimpse of Bublé as it gears up for Christmas ad launch

In true Super Bowl fashion, Asda and Havas London have produced a teaser for the Christmas ad this year. It lasts a full minute and airs ahead of the real thing, which launches on Saturday.

There’s a Christmas ad theme emerging already for 2023 – big on festive sparkle and humour, low on outright consumption – which seems to be working, creatively at least. And UK shoppers do seem to have a lot of resilience when it comes to Christmas spending.

David Hills, Asda’s chief customer officer, says: “At Asda, we absolutely love Christmas and this year we’re once again on a mission to bring that warm, festive feeling to households across the UK. With Bublé’s undeniable ability to spread seasonal smiles and our commitment to quality, at great value, we’re a match made in heaven, proving Asda is a one-stop-shop for families seeking magic this Christmas.”

Asda’s idea for the trailer is to reassure us that the rumours about Michael Bublé are true. Even more reassuring is the quality of the film itself – it looks like this year will be another good one for Havas and Asda after last year’s Elf success.

MAA creative scale: jury is out until Saturday’s big reveal