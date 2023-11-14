Annette King heads up creative agencies in Accenture restructure

Only a month after she joined Accenture Song from Publicis Groupe, the dynamic Dame Annette King has already been promoted. Formerly global communications lead, she is now marketing practice lead with responsibility for all the group’s creative agencies.

The change is part of a restructure at the group, led by CEO David Droga, who has created four divisions where once there were eight. Marketing is the division for advertising and brand-building, Design & Digital for products, services and experiences; Commerce for sales optimisation; and Services for clients’ relationships with customers.

Now in charge of a quarter of Accenture Song’s business, King will remain based in London. The Design & Digital lead, Olof Schybergson, who sold his agency Fjord to Accenture in 2013, is also based in London. Commerce lead is Italian Fabio Vacirca, who has been with Accenture for 16 years. Services lead is US-based Dawn Anderson, who joined Accenture an impressive 26 years ago.

The group is difficult to compare to the holding companies that grew out of advertising rather than consultancy, but Accenture Song looks to be following the scale and consolidation programme that’s going on elsewhere, like WPP’s recent creation of VML. And Droga seems to know what he’s doing – Accenture Song’s revenues rose by 14% to £15 billion in the year to 31st August 2023.