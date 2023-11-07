Amazon turns positive spotlight on fun-loving oldies

“Keep it simple, stupid” is usually wise advice, in ads too, and Amazon has done just that with this Xmas effort, produced in-house and splendidly directed by Wayne McClammy through Hungry Man.

Three lively oldies make their dreams come true in a dialogue-free effort. Thanks to Amazon, naturally.

The music passes muster too, arranged by Nico Casal with sound branding agency DLMDD. Mind you, the original helps.

Amazon’s Ed Smith says: “The festive season is a time when people revel in traditions, past memories and embrace their inner child. We recognise that many customers may still be feeling the impact of economic uncertainty this year and that is why we’ve focused on the joy of shared experiences in our new Christmas campaign. If Amazon can play a small part in helping customers share that joy, then we will be delighted.”

Everyone’s favourite Santa Jeff Bezos strikes again.

Amazon’s ad catalogue gets bigger (it’s the world’s biggest advertiser) but better too; not least for hero-ing older people here.

MAA creative scale: 8.