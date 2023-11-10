Agency growth efforts ramp up: Geraghty at WPP, Freedman for House 337

WPP has appointed Landor & Fitch boss Jane Geraghty as chief client officer, replacing Lindsay Pattison who has become chief people officer.

Geraghty (left) Jane has been with Landor & Fitch for over 12 years, initially as head of Landor London and then President EMEA until the end of 2017, when she was appointed CEO.

At the same time House 337, part of Next 15, has hired Digitas’ Lucy Freedman as its first head of new business & Marketing, Freedman will work with leaders across House 337’s advertising & comms, social & content, fashion & lifestyle, customer experience, AI & innovation and sport practices. She joins an already four-strong new business team.

WPP’s Geraghty says: “I’m thrilled to be taking on this role. We have incredible people at WPP doing extraordinary work for our clients, who include many of the world’s leading brands. As we build on recent innovations across WPP, I’m looking forward to working with our teams to unlock more of the company’s capabilities to drive growth for our clients.” And for WPP itself, which has stuttered recently.

House 337’s Freedman (left) says: “The truly collective approach to creativity at House 337 is so refreshing and exciting. The agency has all the ingredients in place: the clients, the work and the talent, and I’m looking forward to working with this brilliant team to propel House 337 to the next stage of its growth.”