Agency challenger Superson launches Amsterdam EMEA hub

Another challenger to agency orthodoxy, Superson, is ramping up its global expansion with a new EMEA hub in Amsterdam.

Superson, already in the Nordics and APAC, was founded by former Red Bull marketer Samppa Vilkuna who had tired of agencies: “focusing on their own agenda, rather than the needs of their clients.”

Superson hand-picks talent without the high overheads or retainers associated with traditional agencies and works with Google, Amazon, Unilever, Pfizer, Burger King, Sony Mobile, HP, Red Bull, National Hockey League (NHL) and Greenpeace among others.

Superson has now made two senior appointments, former Virgin marketer Cathy Desaunois as MD EMEA and creative director Jussi Solja as part of its plan to launch client hubs in all key agency markets around the world.

Founder Vilkuna (above) says: “Today’s marketers navigate new technologies, new competition, and new markets on a daily basis and every challenge is unique. We don’t believe the solution to these challenges can be met by the outdated work practices of an incumbent agency with a limited talent pool. Superson was born as the antidote – an operating system for commercial creativity uniquely placed to work with startups, scale-ups and multinationals from any industry sector, on any aspect of their marketing.”