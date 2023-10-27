Visit Sweden’s tourism spoof: no yodelling required

People get Switzerland and Sweden confused, so this new campaign from Visit Sweden is here to clear things up once and for all with the offer of a settlement deciding who gets to talk about what.

In Forsman & Bodenfors’ ad, Switzerland is all yodelling and banking, while Sweden’s appeal is centred on peaceful nature, rooftop bars and cool fashion.

Many of these northern European countries do a great job of tourist advertising, mostly because they don’t take themselves too seriously.

Let’s hope Forsman and Bodenfors’ new London office comes up with similarly strong work.

MAA creative scale: 7