Silly Face hires top duo from Uncommon

SillyFace, Miroma Group’s global marketing and content business featuring actor Idris Elba, has hired Sanam Petri and Paula Bloodworth (below, Petri left) as CCO and CSO. The two join from the UK’s high-flying Uncommon Creative Studio.

Before Uncommon the two worked on the Nike business at Wieden+Kennedy. Petri has also worked with artists including Pharrel Williams, Nicki Minaj and Billie Ellish. Bloodworth has worked in the US, China, Australia and Japan.

Bloodworth says: “The industry is always talking about purpose and making a cultural impact. Meanwhile, Idris Elba (agency co-founder) has been out here doing it. I’m excited to join the team to push the boundaries and explore the full potential of what a talent-led agency can do.”

Sanam Petri says: “It’s a special honour to be given the chance to build a new kind of creative shop. Idris has built an iconic career on fearlessness; never afraid to break the mould, champion an underdog or find a better way. The aim will be to build a culture that reflects this exceptional ethos.”