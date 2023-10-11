News

Rosa Paris shows how to pick a fight with your kids

Photo of Emma Hall

French parents are known to err on the stricter side, so you can imagine that kids who slack at school might be given a hard time at home.

Enter tutoring service Acadomia, which – in this campaign by Rosa Paris – guarantees results so good that parents have to dream up a new fight to pick with their kids.

Jean-Patrick Chiquiar, co-founder of Rosa Paris, said: “In this new opus, we take a humorous look at the topic of marks, one we’ve all gone through, a universal vector of tension and bickering between parents and children… and one that continues to exist in new ways even when marks improve thanks to Acadomia.”

MAA creative scale: 7 (Two more in the series below – they’re all worth a viewing.)

Photo of Emma Hall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button