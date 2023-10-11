Rosa Paris shows how to pick a fight with your kids

French parents are known to err on the stricter side, so you can imagine that kids who slack at school might be given a hard time at home.

Enter tutoring service Acadomia, which – in this campaign by Rosa Paris – guarantees results so good that parents have to dream up a new fight to pick with their kids.

Jean-Patrick Chiquiar, co-founder of Rosa Paris, said: “In this new opus, we take a humorous look at the topic of marks, one we’ve all gone through, a universal vector of tension and bickering between parents and children… and one that continues to exist in new ways even when marks improve thanks to Acadomia.”

MAA creative scale: 7 (Two more in the series below – they’re all worth a viewing.)