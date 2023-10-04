Puke, pee, party: what really goes on inside an Ikea home

Ikea likes to take an honest approach to everyday life, but this new campaign from Try Oslo takes that approach to the extreme.

Three spots start out looking like idyllic home scenes, and then real life gets in the way. We see a mother puking into an Ikea bucket while her daughter plays, a dog peeing on an Ikea rug, and a teenager wading through the aftermath of a party.

Puke



Pee



Party



Annika Mørch Asté, Ikea’s head of marketing communication, said: “Sure, it’s a bit rough to see our products on TV covered in vomit and dog pee. But life isn’t always neat and tidy, so we think it’s great that the campaign can reflect just that.

Celin Kjenslie, country marketing manager at Ikea Norway, said: “With this campaign, we wanted to showcase the more honest sides of life at home and how our products are designed to withstand daily life. Good design does more than just look great in a catalogue.”

McCann won the global branding account for Ikea last month in a move to “streamline” agency operations. Local shops have consistently set the bar very high for the brand – let’s hope that great work isn’t “streamlined” out of existence.