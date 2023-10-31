Peroni lightens up snowy winter with a cold beer

Winter’s coming – last year there were giant hailstones in northern Italy, which may have been on the minds of Trouble Maker and Unbound Creative when they devised this first global winter campaign for Peroni Nastro Azzurro.

Someone might have had a look at the archives and recalled some of Lowe’s work for Stella, which featured thirsty locals in scenic locations (no harm in that.)

Nino is desperate for a drink despite the weather.

A cinema campaign although it would certainly play well on TV amid the festive clutter.

A hard-working, nicely-shot 30 seconds.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.