OOH Capital wins Absen Group global advisory role

World-leading leading LED display and service supplier Absen Group has retained specialist advisory firm Out of Home Capital in a wide-ranging role to boost its ambitious international development plans and provide support in other areas including sustainability, marketing and brand strategy.

The group, led by chairman Hansen Ding was founded in China and since 2012 has posted 12 consecutive years as No 1 by export value among Chinese LED display exporters. It operates in over 140 countries, has 6,000 global service engineers and over 50,000 installations including high profile NBA games.

Absen chairman Ding says: “We were very impressed with Out of Home Capital’s team’s experience and insight and their shared vision for the next generation of digital Out of Home.”

Out of Home Capital chairman Tom Goddard says: “Absen is still writing the book on high impact, state of the art LED screens and it’s a great honour to be asked to advise them as they introduce game-changing digital transformation to the exciting world of Out of Home technology. Also, we greatly admire their commitment on sustainability through their progressive ‘green’ initiative.”