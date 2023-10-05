Omnicom wins BMW American media

Omnicom has won yet another big (ish) media account, BMW in the US, Canada and Latin America. Most of the business moves from Interpublic’s Initiative with Brazil moving from WPP’s Ogilvy (creative agencies still officially handle media in some part of Latin America.)

CMO Marcus Casey says: “It’s no secret that the media landscape has become increasingly complex, and is rapidly changing. Against this backdrop, and with the consolidation of our media planning and buying activities across three brands and multiple countries, it was important that we found a forward-thinking partner who is able to tackle the challenges of the digital and social era.”

Omnicom’s Critical Mass is reportedly in the driving seat for a new bespoke BMW media agency. Already this year Omnicom has won Uber’s global media business, Nivea maker Beiersdorf in Europe and North American and new UK National Lottery operator Allwyn.

IPG has had a rough time in the media pitch stakes recently and is preparing for the loss of Amazon, the world’s biggest advertiser. WPP too is lagging Omnicom this year.