Ogilvy makes inroad into Halifax with Ready Made Investments

Ogilvy in the UK seems to have rediscovered some of its mojo after a series of what might be called (kindly) mis-steps, such as carelessly losing Charlie Rudd to Publicis Groupe where he now sits atop Leo Burnett, Fallon and Publicis.Poke.

Now it’s invaded s small part of adam&eveDDB territory with Halifax’s new Ready-Made Investments product, another attempt to tempt non-professionals into investment. this time it’s a social campaign.

Halifax senior marketing manager Lavern Mason says: “People feel like investing isn’t for them. Halifax wants to show customers how simple, easy and accessible investing can be through the Halifax Ready-Made Investment platform. The campaign sets out to change customer perceptions created in the 80s and 90s ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ era by showing investing in the modern day.”

Ogilvy managing partner Rebecca Dennis says: “Halifax is a brand for the people. Consumers want to be entertained as well as educated in social channels, so this unexpected creativity from a financial services brand will stand out in the largely commoditised and often overly-serious investment category.”

Investing isn’t an un-serious business. But it’s a useful addition for Ogilvy.