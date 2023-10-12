Mother London rewards creative trio with top promotions

The agency is always creatively prolific, but Mother London tends to be less high profile with its people news. Somebody’s got to be doing all that work though, and this trio’s part in the process has earnt them all a promotion.

Production is becoming a central function for agencies as more and more of the work is done internally, and at Mother a team of 60 people are currently working to realise the creative department’s visions. Emma Davenport and Anna Murray have been at the agency for 12 years and have now earned a promotion from heads of production to chief production officers.

Murray and Davenport said: “Our own growth here reflects the value Mother puts on making and its people; production is a fundamental partner, bringing creative and resourceful thinking into making the best work we possibly can. Continuing our long-lasting partnership and having the opportunity to shape Mother’s future is something we’re proud to do.”

Martin Rose, meanwhile, has moved up from creative director to executive creative director. He worked at Poke when it was part of Mother, then joined Mother New York in 2012 and a year later moved to the London team, where he has spent the last ten years working on campaigns including MoneySupermarket Strut, and Uber Eats Do Less which won a Gold at Cannes this year.

Rose said: “Before joining the Mother family 14 years ago, I lost my own. Although it will never replace her, it’s nurtured, guided, and made me who I am today. I look forward to many more years with my adopted Mum, making my own children proud.”

All three report to Felix Richter, CCO and partner at Mother, who said: “Mother has always been about the collective. We’ve been blessed to have these three help build Mother for years and are excited for them to play an even bigger role in our next chapter.”

l-r Anna Murray, Martin Rose, Emma Davenport