MAA Ad of the Week: Nationwide by New Commercial Arts

When New Commercial Arts resigned Halifax to pitch for Nationwide it was pretty obvious that something big was afoot and, lo, it’s come to pass with a top to bottom brand makeover and a new ad campaign featuring an on-form Dominic West as an arrogant bank executive sealed off in what looks suspiciously like a Canary Wharf tower.
Nationwide, now the biggest network, is keeping its branches while others, like Barclays, sorry West, are busily closing them.
There’s more West to come apparently.
An old-school delight with a highly contemporary message.