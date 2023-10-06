MAA Ad of the Week: Barclays Women’s Super League from BBH

Barclays is moving out of its vast Canary Wharf HQ in London (another win for WFH) so what do you do with it? Turn it into a vast poster site of course.

Actually that’s not why they’re (eventually) going but it’s still a vast poster site, dominating many views of London, and a suitable canvas for the bank’s sponsorship of the Women’s Football League. Certainly gets the message across.

People have been projecting posters on all sorts of unlikely objects since the year dot (occasionally with permission) and the wonders of digital Out of Home certainly add to the impact.

Have to be careful about which brands you choose of course. Condoms maybe not.