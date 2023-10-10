Ever-busy Idris Elba becomes action man for Sky cinema deal

Actor Idris Elba was telling The Times recently that he was a workaholic and here he is again, working away – this time for Sky (again) in a new cinema ticket promotion with Vue Cinemas.

Elba is also a co-founder of new content agency Silly Face with Miroma. How’s he going to fit it all in?

Anyway, this isn’t the suave sofa-bound Elba of yore but action man Idris. Directed by Rodrigo Valdes for Birth.

Worth a watch (note to PRs, Vimeo’s become a pain, YouTube better.)

MAA creative scale: 7.