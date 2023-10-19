EE tackles device-crazy screenagers in new Saatchi campaign

Even broadband companies are waking up to some of the mayhem they cause it seems with a new campaign for EEC from Saatchi & Saatchi plugging its ability to disconnect pre-teen ‘screenagers’ from their ever raucous devices.

There are three ads – home, work, learn and game.

EE says it’s its biggest campaign since it launched in 2011 (taking over the late-lamented Orange.)

Can you put the genie back in the bottle? Worth a try maybe.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.