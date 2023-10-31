Confused.com goes to Leo Burnett

Price comparison site Confused.com has chosen Publicis’ Leo Burnett as its new creative agency. Burnett beat adam&eveDDB in a two-way shoot-out for the substantial business, formerly handled by Accenture Song (Karmarama as was.)

CMO Samuel Day says: “What an amazing pitch process. The work has been so good – it’s given us a really tough (but exciting) job to award just one team.

“Charlie (Rudd) and the Leo’s team have been outstanding throughout this process though and we are looking forward to getting cracking on planning next steps asap. I also have to say, Tuffon Hall’s management of the process has been excellent – pitches are tough to get right, and their rigour meant everyone could do their best work. Thanks to everyone who has been involved in the process, no matter the result, everyone should be hugely proud.”

Burnett CEO Charlie Rudd says: “We couldn’t be happier to win the Confused.com business. This has been an excellent process against the best agencies in town and now we get to deliver some truly populist work for a great business and brand.”

The win means creative and media for Confused.com are both with Publicis agencies.

Burnett will now probably head the UK new business rankings with Confused.com adding to new National Lottery operator Allwyn and Morrisons.