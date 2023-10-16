CityFibre takes aim at broadband snails with NCA

New Commercial Arts is pretty busy at the moment, unleashing Dominic West on the nation’s arrogant bank execs for Nationwide, wondering what to do with Rick Astley at Christmas for Sainsbury’s (joke) and now entering the lists for challenger broadband supplier CityFibre.

Well someone has to make it work. My dentist told me this morning that Virgin Media (an old favourite of ours) has been saying her broadband is crap because she lives in a valley. North London’s hardly the Grand Canyon is it?

Anyway, CityFibre is telling us it’s not snail-like, like its competitors. With snails.

CityFibre CMO Dan Ramsay says: “After the success of our first multi-platform creative campaign, we’re back and promising the public ‘snail no more’ to slow and unreliable broadband. CityFibre’s full fibre network will help homes and businesses across the country solve the burden of poor connectivity impacting everyday life. Having full fibre at home is one of the best ways to keep us better connected with friends and remove one of life’s biggest bugbears.”

NCA likes to go for the jugular. Enough to put you off your escargots.

