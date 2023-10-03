Can TBWA recapture the glory days of McVities?

Biscuits used to be one of the pillars of the UK ad scene, big brands that made their reputation with lots of (sometimes noteworthy) advertising. Sir Hector Laing used to sit atop the mighty United Biscuits.

Now it’s owned by Turkish Ylidiz Holding but it’s delving back into history in a new campaign from TBWA, ‘True Originals,’ a new “masterbrand platform” emphasising the aforementioned heritage.

With the UK’s most famous newsreader Sir Trevor McDonald doing (most of) the honours.

Some clever touches, like a goat in an Argentina football shirt (G.O.A.T geddit?)

A diverting enough reminder of a pleasant product.

Funny seems to be one of this year’s dominant themes. Doubt that agencies are as good at it as some of them once were but you know what practice makes..

MAA creative scale: 7.