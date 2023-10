Burger King does scary with style for Halloween

Halloween is an acquired taste but it’s an onother opportunity for advertisers and Burger King with Dentsu Creative seems to have hit a winner with this spoof horror for its gruesome-sounding Ghost Pepper Whopper.

Dreamed up by Dentsu Creative’s social media unit it seems.

Nicely filmed and acted (no idea who she is but she’s good.)

MAA creative scale: 8.