British Gas launches savings offer with different kind of elite race
British Gas was nobody’s favourite when energy bills soared and owner Centrica’s profits rose dramatically (along with the bonus for its spectacularly moustachioed CEO – not a good look.)
Bills have fallen somewhat but it’s going to be a rugged winter for lots of us so BG and agency The&Partnership are getting their retaliation in first with an offer of half-price electricity between 11am and 4pm on Sundays; rewarding customers, it says, for “more sustainable” energy use. Not a bad idea.
So, as the supporter of Team GB, it’s roped in Tom Daley, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Paralympian Ellie Simmonds to take part in a different kind of 11-4 race.
Not a bad idea either. Nicely done.
MAA creative scale: 7.5.