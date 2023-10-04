BETC reimagines the office for Morning

Offices are much on people’s minds at the moment, if only because they want to stay away from them. Publicis Groupe employees are finding out that they now need to be in on Mondays – AND NO ARGUMENTS! Au Revoir le long weekend.

French offices/workspace company Morning has taken to the airwaves with BETC Paris to show its offices aren’t the dreary environments often depicted by corporates using stock images in a new campaign from BETC Paris. And you can download the images for free if you want to show a better working environment.

The inmates are still a bit bright-eyed and bushy-tailed (what about someone with a hangover?) but it’s a good idea.

MAA creative scale: 6.

PS Publicis made great play of its attitude to staff in lockdown and after. What’s changed uncle Arthur Sadoun’s mind?