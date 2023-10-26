Beats by Dre recruits Erling Haaland, LeBron James – and their families

Beats by Dre has signed up Manchester City’s Erling Haaland for its latest spot, in which he and basketball player Le Bron James talk about the pressures that come with sporting success.

Haaland thinks about whether he can live up to the hype around him while James, who is nearing the end of his career, is concerned about maintaining his level of play. The narrators are Haaland’s dad and James’ wife.

This is Haaland’s first work with Beats by Dre, while James (whose wife and three kids are also signed up) has been endorsing the brand since 2008.

Haaland said: “I’m excited to join the Beats family, a brand that has long been a part of my pre-match routine as an athlete. Family is important to me, and this campaign and partnership really speak to that.”

James said: “It’s a pretty special thing to see how this partnership has grown with our family over the years. It’s a blessing for me to share the stage with them, and with a brand that’s been part of our lives since we started this journey. Family means everything to me.”

The campaign promotes Beat by Dre’s new Studio headphones range and was created with agency Translation.

It’s more than two minutes long but it’s nicely shot.

MAA creative scale: 5