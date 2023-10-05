BBC tells us that fans own football too – but do they?

“This game belongs to all of us” says the BBC in a new ad propsing that it’s the fans who really matter.

Believe that and you’ll believe anything – this week’s Champions League featured teams owned by Saudi Arabia (winner), Qatar (loser) and Abu Dhabi (winner.) Speculation is rife that the 2034 World Cup is headed for that hotbed of football Saudi too (they’ve got more money.) Leaving this lot aside most big clubs seem to be owned by US investors, again hardly what we’d call fans.

A nice enough film – but why?