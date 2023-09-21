Wonderhood Studios wins betting giant Coral

Entain Group betting and gaming operator Coral has chosen Wonderhood Studios to handle its flagship UK creative account. Wonderhood beat Atomic in a pitch overseen by Entain’s interim CMO Jeremy Hemmings with former FCB Inferno CEO Fraser Gibney.

Wonderhood will take on all above-the-line brand marketing responsibilities for Coral, working with Entain’s internal creative team and media agency the7stars.

Entain’s Hemmings says: “We want to thank all of those involved in what has been an intensive pitch process. We were blown away by the level of quality, the powerful insights and huge commitment demonstrated by both Wonderhood and Atomic.

“It was the depth of Wonderhood’s evolutionary thinking and understanding of the unique space that Coral occupies in racing that makes them a great fit. We’re looking forward to a creative and fun journey with Alex (Best) and his team.”

Wonderhood CEO Alex Best says: “From the chemistry meeting, we knew straight away that we wanted to work with Coral. They are a brilliant, smart client with huge creative ambition. We’re incredibly proud of the work we presented – it’s fun, fame-driving and truly distinctive for the category.”

Betting clients may be on borrowed time as pressure mounts to ban their ads. But they’re big spenders and the win is deserved for Wonderhood, one of the London agencies bringing some much-needed new energy to the marketplace. Wonderhood made it to the last round of the John Lewis pitch before missing out to Saatchi & Saatchi.