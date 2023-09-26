VCCP wins Keep Britain Tidy cigarette butts drive

Keep Britain Tidy seems like a blast from the past but it’s still with us, as is debris on the streets of course.

This time it’s set its sights on fag ends, 2.4m butts acounting for 66% of litter it seems, and has appointed VCCP to handle a new campaign after a three-way pitch. VCCP pitched with its own Cowry Consulting.

KBT CEO Alison Ogden-Newton says: “Cigarette butts remain the single most littered item in our country. At Keep Britain Tidy, we are on a mission to dramatically reduce cigarette litter by 2025, which is no small undertaking.

“We were impressed by VCCP and Cowry’s audience research at pitch stage, drawing insights that have been translated into engaging and persuasive creative. We are greatly excited about the work and look forward to launching the campaign later this year.”