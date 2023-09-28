Uber Eats takes fine dining to Wrexham, with help from Mother

A new Wales x Hollywood tasting menu is out for delivery with Uber Eats, here to celebrate a new season of Disney+ series Welcome to Wrexham. Mother’s campaign to mark the occasion features Adam Richman, an American actor and food presenter.

The “Wrexham Tastecourse” (a pun on the famous Wrexham racecourse) is part of a tie up with Disney+ to mark the new season of Ryan Reynolds’ hit series, in which the Hollywood A-lister sprinkles his stardust on a lowly Welsh football team.

A seven-course menu for two features Welsh favourites like leeks and lamb as well champagne, caviar and rarebit cheesecake. It’s available in London, Manchester, Bristol and Wrexham itself.

Matthew Price, regional general manager of Uber Eats in UKI and Northern Europe said: “The Wrexham Tastecourse delivers some Hollywood flare to Uber Eats customers, delivering the ultimate culture clash to their doors. We know our customers love to watch Disney+ while enjoying their deliveries and I hope this new offering makes for the perfect meal to watch Rob and Ryan.”

Mother’s Uber Eats game is strong, and the topical tie-ins offer a rich creative seam for ads to run alongside the main brand campaigns. Buzzman in Paris is also doing great work for Uber Eats, giving OMD – which just won the $600m global media account – some quality campaigns to work with.

MAA creative scale: 7