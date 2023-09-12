Trouble Maker hires Andy Taylor from tms as new CCO

Trouble Maker, which is trying to be that difficult thing, full service in effect with creative, strategy and media, has hired Andy Taylor from tms (formerly The Marketing Store) as its new CCO. Taylor was tms global CCO.

Taylor (left) says: “My approach to creative thinking has always been media-agnostic but so often constrained by defined media plans. Trouble Maker, with its holy trinity of Creative, Strategy and Media all working together, frees us from those shackles, allowing us to deliver the best strategic and creative thinking in the right channels to reach our consumers.”

Trouble Maker CEO Simon Hankin says: “Andy’s hire is part of Trouble Maker’s growth and commitment to our unique model and our goal to keep delivering integrated campaigns that are more effective and impactful for our clients. His background and breadth of creative thinking, experience in growing and shaping a diverse creative offering, and his general convivial self makes him a crucial addition to our leadership team.”