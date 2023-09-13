Translated majors on The Human Touch in AI era

AI-powered translation service Translated is telling us all is not lost in the AI era (as lots of companies do, with various degrees of conviction) in a new global campaign, because relationships are ultimately down to humans, with body language as important as spoken language.

Quite brave for a words company. From Italian agency Auge Communications.

Translated – Human Touch from Translated on Vimeo.

Marco Trombetti, co-founder & CEO Translated says: “Language is the most important factor in human evolution, and yet the full potential of language has not been unlocked. Ensuring that everyone can understand and be understood is one of the most impactful pursuits. We believe in humans, and in their crucial role in leading the future of technology.”

Some nice vignettes.

MAA creative scale: 7.