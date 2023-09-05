Silk & Spice wine launches new exploration of America

Quite a kerfuffle in the UK at the moment about brands faking Out of Home campaigns via a little retouching; good publicity for the medium doubtless but annoying for everyone else. Especially when, as some maintain, they win awards.

Portuguese wine brand Silk & Spice is taking no chances in a new US campaign – ‘Meant to be Discovered’ – from Lisbon agency Stream and Tough Guy which kicks off with a bottle of same, wine glass plus corkscrew (it is Portuguese) sited on an undisclosed desert island.

There’s digital, social and point of sale activations across Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Texas and Wisconsin. There’s a long history between the Americas and Portugal, of course, although C. Columbus hailed from Genoa.

The somewhere billboard – Silk&Spice from Stream and Tough Guy on Vimeo.

“This is the first big digital campaign for Silk & Spice, a great milestone in its path of success. It shows the brand’s ambition towards market’s expansion and to grow its awareness and reputation among consumers, getting closer and engaging them with its versatile range of wines”, says João Pedro Reis, head of marketing at brand owner Sogrape.

These things work if they go viral-ish on social of course: stands a chance.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.