OMG’s winning streak hots up with Uber

Omnicom’s OMG has landed another big global media account, Uber with a current spend of around $600m but one which is likely to get bigger.

OMG triumphed in a four-way pitch handled by ID comms. Previous incumbent WPP’s EssenceMediacom keeps the business in Asia Pacific.

Uber says: “Uber moves at a fast pace, and throughout the pitch we were impressed with Omnicom Media Group’s speed and agility, which along with the quality of their talent, technology — as embodied in their Omni marketing orchestration system — strategic thinking, and commitment to being a true partner to our business set them apart.”

OMG also won Beiersdorf in North America and Europe and retained HSBC globally. OMG’s PHD won Grupo Bimbo’s global media account while its Hearts & Science won new UK national lottery operator Allwyn.

Alarm bells will be ringing at WPP’s GroupM whose record in big media pitches recently has been patchy at best.