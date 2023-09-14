OMG’s Hearts & Science wins Allwyn National Lottery media

Allwyn UK, the incoming operator of the UK’s National Lottery, has named Omnicom Media Group’s Hearts & Science as its preferred media partner for the upcoming fourth National Lottery licence, starting in February 2024.

“Preferred” presumably means a little wriggle room if it chooses to look elsewhere but it’s still a big win. We don’t know how much Allwyn plans to spend but it will be one of the UK’s biggest media accounts. The win follows a pitch. Leo Burnett and VCCP are splitting the creative account with Burnett looking to have the bigger share.

Allwyn global head of media Ross Sergeant says: “Hearts & Science has been able to provide a unique perspective paired with innovative approaches to strategy, planning and buying. I believe this is a new kind of media agency – an agency rooted in the science, which is truly pursuing the creative and innovative opportunities that media brings us today.”

Hearts and Science CEO Garrett O’Reilly says: “We’re hugely excited to have been appointed by Allwyn to assist in ushering The National Lottery into a new era – helping to reach and connect consumers with this amazing force for good. Allwyn’s digital innovation and creativity ambitions speak to our own values; as does its stance on social value, with Allwyn committed to, among other things, taking on a leadership role in developing responsible practices within media, as well as creating a new standard for protecting players.”

The win puts Hearts & Science, devised originally to handle McDonald’s in the US, well and truly on the map in the UK. OMG’s raft of agencies are leading the field in terms of media wins so far in 2023.