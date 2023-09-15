Ocean Outdoor reunites with ITV for Rugby World Cup 2023 action

Ocean Outdoor draws its summer festival of sport to a close with a digital out of home (DOOH) Rugby World Cup 2023 showcase presented in partnership with ITV.

Sports fans can watch daily highlights from the tournament’s biggest moments as the action unfolds in France. Forty second clips are being broadcast across a network of 18 large format full motion Ocean screens in eight cities including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Norwich, Nottingham and Bournemouth. Planning was through Mindshare and Kinetic.

ITV, which has exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK via its ITV1, ITV4 and ITVX platforms, is supplying daily highlights to Ocean for the duration of the competition.

Ocean and ITV previously collaborated to broadcast clips of the Rugby World Cup 2019 tournament in Japan which saw the Springboks beat England 32-12 in the final to claim their third world title.

Jamie Criswell, ITV marketing manager, says: “We are always looking for more ways to engage with fans to help them follow the biggest moments from the major sporting events ITV covers live. Partnering again with Ocean means the action from this year’s Rugby World Cup – which is more impossible to predict than ever – will be unmissable for fans.”

Kevin Henry, Ocean’s head of content and sponsorship, says: “Our continued partnership with ITV builds anticipation and exposure for World Rugby across some of the UK’s best outdoor advertising spaces and audiences, bringing our summer festival of sport to a fitting close.”

England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland are among the 20 teams that have qualified for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The final is played in Paris on October 28.

Ocean’s sports schedule over the summer has included special highlights from the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin and live coverage from the Wimbledon Championships in partnership with the All England Club, Westfield London and Battersea Power Station.

Last month saw Team GB and Ocean launch the countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympics. Ocean also has an official out of home media partnership with ParalympicsGB and presented their one year to go countdown campaign on August 28.