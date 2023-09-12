New PWC survey says nearly half of UK Out of Home revenue supports communities

A new report by PWC, commissioned by UK Out of Home marketing body Outsmart, details the contribution made by OOH to society, saying the UK OOH sector contributed £411m to support public services, infrastructure, communities and employees in 2021 – 46% of its advertising revenue.

Over the last 14 years, OOH media owners have invested £1.1bn into installing and maintaining public infrastructure including bus shelters and free telecommunications services.

PwC also estimates a further £29m helped charities and communities by donations, heavily discounted or donated media space and staff hours given to charity.

The report, based on a survey of OOH media owners representing 92% of industry revenue, also highlights how the sector has increased the share of renewables to over 90% of electricity consumption plus used more recyclable materials.

Outsmart director Tim Lumb says “This report highlights Out of Home is not just about fantastic advertising, it’s also about investing in our relationship with the public by providing highly valued services up and down the country and supporting good causes.”

Andy Lobo, Senior Manager at PwC, says: “The Out of Home sector has long benefitted both advertisers and local communities as demonstrated by the wide range of OOH media owner investments and initiatives – from funding public infrastructure through to celebrating and promoting diversity on advertising screens across the country. It is exciting to see the sector making progress at tackling a broader set of environmental and social challenges too.”

Participating media owners were Alight Media, Bay Media, BlowUP Media, Clear Channel, Global, JCDecaux UK, Mass Media, Ocean Outdoor and Wildstone.