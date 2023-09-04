Mother ‘puts peanut butter in it’ for Hershey Company’s Reese’s Bar

Mother started working with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups at the start of the year, and the agency has already founds its groove with the “Put peanut butter in it” campaign. The message is that you can improve pretty much anything by turning it into chocolate and adding peanut butter, as long as you use your imagination.

Last time it was a chocolate shoe and this time it’s a filing cabinet, which is being used to sell the new chocolate-bar shaped version from the Hershey-owned brand.

Maria Shilyaeva, senior marketing manager, Europe at Hershey said: “We’re creating a peanut butter revolution in the chocolate category, with an aim to disrupt the ordinary. Our mission is to fill everything with peanut butter, and we are excited to launch the Reese’s Bar in the UK, with its iconic sweet and salty taste of peanut butter and chocolate flavour, reimagined in a new form.”

