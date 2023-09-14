McCann wins IKEA global brief

McCann has been appointed as IKEA’s first global ad agency although the company will continue to work with other agencies in some markets. Mother handles IKEA in the UK. The account will be run out of McCann Spain.

IKEA says it wants to “streamline” its agency operations. It’s not uncommon for a big global client to work primarily with one agency and also use others how and when. Vodafone, for example, uses New Commercial Arts for global work while it’s separately reviewing its flagship UK account.

McCann global CEO Daryl Lee says: “We are humbled and excited to be appointed as Ikea’s first global brand marketing partner. Ikea’s vision to create a better everyday life for the many people, based on universal truths, is perfectly aligned with our global philosophy of ‘Truth Well Told’.

“Our teams that collaborated around the world, brilliantly led by McCann Spain, cannot wait to launch an enduring brand platform that resonates globally and further builds Ikea’s leadership position in every market.”

The win is timely for McCann which lost the giant Verizon account in the US to Ogilvy at the end of last week.