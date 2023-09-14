MAA blast from the past: Madonna’s ‘Like a Prayer’ revived for Pepsi

Pepsi is winning itself some PR for reviving Madonna’s 1989 ‘Like aPayer’ ad – she was paid $6m as part of a partner deal even though the ad was pulled over its religious imagery – at the recent MTV Video Music Awards.

Well yes, but the ‘new’ one is a somewhat bowdlerised version.

Here’s the original. which had everyone from the Vatican downwards getting their knickers in a twist.

Nothing much to frighten the horses today of course but still…here’s the great lady herself: “34 years ago I made a commercial with Pepsi to celebrate the release of my song ‘Like a Prayer.’ The commercial was immediately canceled when I refused to change any scenes in the video where I was kissing a black saint or burning crosses. So began my illustrious career as an artist refusing to compromise my artistic integrity.

“Thank you @pepsi for finally realizing the genius of our collaboration. Artists are here to disturb the peace.”

Not too much though..