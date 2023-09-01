MAA Ad of the Week: TK Maxx from W+K London

Wieden + Kennedy’s work for TK Maxx has been consistently strong, bringing a vibrancy to the brand by reflecting the designer dream – but without raising false expectations about the reality of its customer experience.

This latest campaign rams home the discounter’s message by making a virtue of the fact that it’s not telling us anything new. It also introduces a weird and wonderful mix of characters and a strapline that might well stick, “There’s no deal like a TK deal.”

In a cost of living crisis, it’s not surprising that TK Maxx is doing well, but W+K are surely making a contribution to the bottom line.