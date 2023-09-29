MAA Ad of the Week: Back Market from Gus

This won’t have gone down very well in Cupertino, a new campaign from French-owned refurbished device company Back Market timed for Apple’s latest unveiling of not very different for lots more money.

Complete with over-excited idiots who define themselves by their newest gadget. Adland, of course, is obsessed with ‘new’ and New York indie agency Gus has a decent pop at that too.

Sometimes it’s fun to share the pain. And a timely message about sustainability too.