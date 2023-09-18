Listen up: another winner from Specsavers

Specsavers isn’t just the best possible advertisement for in-house agencies, it’s often the best ad for ads.

Its big area currently is hearing, offering hearing aids from £495 (they often cost thousands) so it’s reminding us of the joys of ordinary, everyday sounds when you can hear them properly again.

When the airwaves are awash with scrambled, frenetic 30 seconds (and some poor agencies have to big up their latest 15-second epic in a press release) it’s a delight to see things done properly.

MAA creative scale: 9.