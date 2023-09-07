Les Misérables? Sponsor O2 shows Rugby fans living in hope

England’s chances in the Rugby World Cup, kicking off in France this weekend, look to be pretty dismal, but fans will always live in hope.

So it’s appropriate that O2 is celebrating its sponsorship of the team with a painting that looks to create the famous “storming the barricades” scene from Les Misérables. Unveiled outside the Louvre (where else?).

The artwork was created in tribute to the host nation and takes a fan-focused approach, as many sports campaigns do these days. It certainly captures the emotion and drama of being an England fan while reminding us that O2 customers get free data roaming in France.

O2’s sponsorship of England Rugby is longstanding. During the World Cup there will be various activations, many involving the players, while the painting itself will be moved around to places where fans are gathering.

Simon Groves, director of brand & marketing at Virgin Media O2, said: “Our Wear la Rose campaign has England Rugby fans at its heart, championing their support and capturing what it really means to be a fan.”

The “Wear La Rose” campaign is created with agency VCCP.