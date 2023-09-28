Keep up. Football and grime come together for Sky Sports and Women’s Super League

Sky Sports wants to build on the success of England’s Lionesses at this summer’s World Cup tournament, so McCann London has created a fast-paced ad that is set to a remix of Stormzy’s hit, Shut Up.

To promote the Barclays Women’s Super League, the message has been changed to “Keep Up” and the track is rapped by Stormzy’s cousin, Nadia Rose, along with some A-list grime pals. Football stars including England forward Beth Mead provide the action, which moves from city to city to try and promote the kind of football tribalism that has made the men’s game so much a part of culture over the decades.

Dave Stratton, marketing director at Sky Sports said, “This campaign mixes the worlds of sport, music, and culture to encourage a generation of young fans to tune in to the phenomenal talent playing week in week out in the women’s game.”

Christopher McKee and Richard Morgan, creatives at McCann London said, “It’s not every day you get to remix a British anthem like Stormzy’s ‘Shut Up’. Grime and women’s football are two iconic forces that have defied the naysayers, done their own thing and are now finding their rightful place as cultural powerhouses. ‘Keep Up’ is an unapologetic attitude we should all live by.”

MAA creative scale: 6.5