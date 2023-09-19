Jury confirmed for Ocean Outdoor’s Digital Creative Competition 2023

Ocean Outdoor has announced the line-up of 18 expert judges are who are seeking bold, original ideas in its annual search for the best digital out-of-home (DOOH) creative concepts in the UK.

Now in its 14th year in the UK, Ocean’s Digital Creative Competition is presented in association with Campaign.

Agencies and creatives whose concepts raise the bar in DOOH advertising will share a £500,000 prize fund and the chance for their campaigns to be shown across Ocean’s multiple environments and iconic digital formats in cities in the UK.

On the judging panel are: Ete Davies, chief operating officer, Dentsu Creative, EMEA &UK; Gemma Phillips, creative director, Saatchi & Saatchi; Tristan Cavanagh, creative director, 23red; Susan Liu Jones, head of experience production & partner, BBH London; Pippa Glucklich, CEO, Electric Glue; and Steve Hawthorne, creative director House 337.

Joining them are Nicole Lonsdale, chief client officer, Kinetic; Luke Willbourn, managing director, Talon; Pannie Hopper, head of OOH, Publicis Media UK; Paul Sambrook, global head of strategy and growth, rapport; and Tim Sapsford, managing director, Posterscope.

Completing the jury are Alistair Wilson, UK sponsorship lead, Toyota; Jana Mollett, VP brand and content manager, Paramount+; Claire Kimber, head of creativity and innovation, OMD UK; Ailsa Buckley, managing director, Havas Media UK; Fleur Stoppani, managing director, Mindshare UK; Roy Shepherd, head of out of home UK and international, Goodstuff and Phil Hall, CEO of Ocean Outdoor UK.

The panel is chaired by Ocean Group’s head of brand and events Helen Haines. As in previous years, there are two award categories – one for brands and a second for charities.

Helen Haines says: “Digital out of home continues to take a significant leap forward in fame, power and brand potential. From being a highly effective authentic platform, it now delivers extensive amplification across earned media and social channels, extending the point of influence far beyond the physical screen alone.

“This competition is an opportunity to elevate DOOH’s ability to prime other media, using new and emerging technology and creative techniques. To help us find the best ideas, we have gathered some of the industry’s brightest minds who understand how technology, content and immersive experiences engage with modern audiences in bold, extraordinary and immediate ways.”

The six chosen winners will appear on Ocean’s premium full motion DOOH platform in multiple retail, city and experiential environments including Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City, Canary Wharf and St James, Edinburgh.

The competition also gives agencies and creatives the chance to secure a slot on the global DOOH icon Piccadilly Lights in London, which is operated by Ocean on behalf of Landsec.

Previous winners have gone on to win six prestigious Cannes Lions. The winners will be announced at an industry awards ceremony hosted by Ocean at the immersive art experience, Frameless, in London on October 11.

Ocean’s digital creative competition is now in its third year across the Group’s other territories, including the Nordic countries and the Netherlands.